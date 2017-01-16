(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRYAN, Texas - Thousands gathered for the 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March hosted by the Brazos Valley Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

The journey started at the Sadie Thomas Park and traveled a three mile stretch to Kemp Elementary School, all along MLK street in Bryan.

Among those present was 94-year-old Mary Gray who has attended the freedom march since it began in 1996.

"I have walked from the beginning and I have enjoyed it every time I come," said Gray.

All those who gathered were there with the common purpose of the day, equality amongst all.

Keynote speaker Cecil Webster says days such as this are important especially for younger people who did not grow up in a time of segregation and inequality like he did.

"They have to understand what we went through so that they can better appreciate what we are trying to do. Then when they are in those leadership positions, they wont forget about the things we went through and keep them alive," said Webster.

(© 2017 KAGS)