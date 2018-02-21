2nd driver in crash that killed John 'The Canuck' Wiechenthal won't face charges

John "The Canuck" Wiechenthal died in a crash in Kentwood on Thursday, Dec. 21. (Photo: Courtesy of B-93.7 / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Kent County Prosecutor is not looking to file charges against the other driver involved in the crash that killed radio personality and Ionia County dispatcher John "The Canuck" Wiechenthal.

According to a written statement from the prosecutor's office, the other driver -- Mark Hokzema -- suffered a medical event at the wheel of his pickup truck. He had had surgery for a brain tumor less than a month before the crash.

In the Dec. 2017 crash, authorities found Hokzema's pickup truck lodged in the backseat area of Wiechenthal's vehicle. Hokzema was conscious at the scene the crash, but "incomprehensible" before he was taken away in an ambulance.

Witnesses of the crash say Hokzema was traveling between 70-80 miles an hour and very erratically. He passed a number of vehicles and came close to hitting a curb. Hokzema attempted to pass Wiechenthal while they were both on Kalamazoo Avenue. Wiechenthal was in the right lane and started to move over into the left lane when it appeared he noticed Hokzema and stopped trying to move over. Hokzema reacted to Wiechenthal trying to move over and when into the left lane where he rear-ended Wiechenthal.

The impact caused both vehicles to veer off the roadway. Both went through a utility pole nad continued through multiple yards while still connected before finally coming to stop partially ina yard and partially on Kalamazoo Avenue.

Authorities say John Wiechenthal died due to multiple blunt force trauma to the chest from the collision.

Hokzema underwent a blood test where medical staff found there was no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of the crash. While at the hospital, he was unable to recall driving on Kalamazoo Avenue, his last memory was turning onto 44th Street on his way to Meijer. It was at that point police discovered that he had had surgery on brain tumor on Nov. 27, 2017.

According to surgery discharge instructions police were able to obtain, there was a risk of seizure associated with the surgery that Hokzema had. He was restricted to walking and "sedentary type activities" for four weeks, however he was not prevented from driving.

Hokzema's discharge papers stated, "There is a possibility of seizure or other problems occurring. Even if on medication to prevent seizure there is a remote possibility they may still occur." Hokzema was told by doctors that he could drive once he was off the medication and no longer had any "visual disturbances."

Hokzema was on the medication for five days, according to information from the prosecutor's office. The accident occurred almost a month later. Hokzema had also driver prior to the incident with no issues.

According to the prosecutor, Chris Becker, Hokzema never applied the brake before the crash. From CDR downloads, Hokzema's truck was going 99 miles per hour with no brake application and 100-percent application of the accelerator pedal at the moment of impact.

Before this incident, Becker says Hokzema had a "spotless driving record," with no tickets or evidence of bad driving in his past. Due to the accelerator pedal application and no brake application, Becker says it appears Hokzema had a seizure while driving, and because of that, there is no criminal liability.

Becker called the incident a "horrible accident" and decided there is no bases to file criminal charges against Mark Hokzema.

