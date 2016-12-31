3 injured in Kent County crash, alcohol believed to be a factor

Emergency, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, MattGush)

CANNON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Deputies in Kent County responded to a crash Friday night that injured three people. It happened in the 5200 block of Cannonsburg road N.E. in Cannon Township.

Deputies tell us there were two vehicles involved in the crash and at one point, one of the vehicles swerved over the centerline into oncoming traffic.

A 39- year- old man from Gowen, received non-life threatening injuries,deputies say. The other driver, a 19-year-old man from Grand Rapids, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger, another 19-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This crash is still under investigation at this time. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

