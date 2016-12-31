50 years on the Hesperia Fire Department

HESPERIA, MICH. - There has been a Rumsey family member in the Hesperia Fire Department for the past 80 years.

But none have served longer than 75 year old Bill Rumsey.

He's been on the fire service for 50 years and he has no plan to retire any time soon.

“I like to do it,” he explains. “It has been rewarding over the years.”

Rumsey says he is in good health, so why retire when he still has something to offer community members when they need help?

“Seeing as I’m 75 I don't jump in the house and fight fire,” he says. “I just handle the truck or do what I can to help the other guys out. You help the community and the residents of the area in a time of need. It’s a good thing to be on.”

“Our next oldest member was born about the time Bill started,” says Hesperia Area Fire Department Chief Bob Eichenberg. “He has been a great asset to the department for so long. He has a lot of knowledge and has seen things a lot of us haven’t.”

Although there has been a Rumsey on the Hesperia Area Fire Department since 1947, Bill thinks the family fire service will end with him. His nephew was on for a while but no longer, He has a grandson, but says he is not interested.

“It just takes a lot of time and dedication,” says Bill. “That’s why it’s hard to get recruits.”

