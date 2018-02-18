60 Minutes special features West Michigan residents for a second time

(Photo: 60 Minutes/Facebook)

Part two of Oprah's 60 Minutes special that features West Michigan residents airs tonight at 7 p.m. on CBS. The story focuses on how divisive American politics are.

A Nation Divided shows Oprah talking to a panel of 14 people, half who were Trump supporters and half who were not. Part one of the special aired in September, and the second part catches up with the group six months later. It shows how members of the group have managed to become friends despite their political differences.

Tonight, Oprah Winfrey returns to Michigan to follow up with a group of 14 Americans who have varying political views. Members from both sides of the political divide have actually become friends. https://t.co/zaTDW5r0DQ pic.twitter.com/pzmf4hoHVe — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 18, 2018

The members of the panel are gathering together for a private viewing party tonight.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV