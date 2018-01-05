67-year-old man killed in apartment fire

Fire truck during the day, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - State investigators are working to find out what started the fire in an Alpine Township apartment complex that left one man dead.

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, the Walker and Alpine Fire Departments responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment at The Orchards on 4 Mile Road.

Once inside, firefighters found a 67-year-old man dead in the living room. His name will be released once his family has been notified.

The cause of the fire and cause of death remain under investigation.

