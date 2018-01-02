69-year-old man dies in Kalamazoo County house fire

Police cruiser's light bar photographed at night, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

A 69-year-old man was found dead inside a home on the 5200 block of Lucern Avenue in Kalamazoo County on Jan. 2.

Comstock Fire responded to a report of smoke coming out of the residence around 12 p.m. A small fire was found inside, and they found the homeowner deceased.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of the death.

