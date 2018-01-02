WZZM
69-year-old man dies in Kalamazoo County house fire

Rose White , WZZM 3:34 PM. EST January 02, 2018

A 69-year-old man was found dead inside a home on the 5200 block of Lucern Avenue in Kalamazoo County on Jan. 2. 

Comstock Fire responded to a report of smoke coming out of the residence around 12 p.m. A small fire was found inside, and they found the homeowner deceased. 

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of the death. 

