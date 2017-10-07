76-year-old man died in motorcycle crash, police looking for witnesses

Police car lights (Photo: Thinkstock)

PAW PAW, MICH. - 76-year-old Richard Setty of Kalamazoo died on Saturday, Oct. 7 when he lost control of his motorcycle, causing him to be ejected.

The accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Red Arrow Highway near Territorial Road in Paw Paw Township.

Setty was transported to Bronson Hospital after the crash, but he died there as a result of the injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash. Witness reports say that a tan colored sedan was following immediately behind the motorcycle at the time of the crash, and it may have played some role in the crash. The sedan left the scene westbound on Red Arrow Highway right after the incident.

The vehicle is described as an older, four door sedan with rust on the passenger side lower door area. Police are looking to identify the car and the driver.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the MSP Paw Paw Post at: (269) 657-5551 or MSP Dispatch at: (866) 411-0018.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV