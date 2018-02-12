WZZM
UPDATE: 84-year-old man with dementia found

Staff , WZZM 12:00 AM. EST February 13, 2018

UPDATE: Betten has been located and reunited with family. 

KENT COUNTY - Johan Betten was last seen on Feb. 12 around 4 p.m. Betten is an 84-year-old man with dementia.

He was last seen wearing a grey and blue plaid shirt and blue pants, driving a 2015 Lexus RX250 with Michigan plate 567D00. Betten had no known destination.  

Please contact the Kent County Sheriff'sOffice  at (616) 632-6100 with any information.

