UPDATE: 84-year-old man with dementia found

UPDATE: Betten has been located and reunited with family.

KENT COUNTY - Johan Betten was last seen on Feb. 12 around 4 p.m. Betten is an 84-year-old man with dementia.

He was last seen wearing a grey and blue plaid shirt and blue pants, driving a 2015 Lexus RX250 with Michigan plate 567D00. Betten had no known destination.

Please contact the Kent County Sheriff'sOffice at (616) 632-6100 with any information.

