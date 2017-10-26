94-year-old Astros fan receives tickets to attend World Series

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A dream came true Wednesday afternoon for 94-year-old Jesus Garza as he got the phone call of a lifetime to attend the World Series.

Ben Soltero De Martin, a man with Corpus Christi roots, called Garza and his family to give them two free tickets to a World Series game.

Martin bought the tickets out of the blue, and he says "worst case scenario I was going to sell the tickets if I wasn't going to make it." After seeing the 3News' story, he adds "I knew right away I was going to do it I'm going to give my tickets to this guy."

Currently, Martin lives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania but he was born and raised in Corpus Christi and is a die-hard Astros fan himself. Martin says before his grandfather passed away he got to take him to a game at Minute Maid Park, 'I could kind of in my head picture Mr. Garza having the same feeling, and I knew it was something I could be a part of even in a little way."

Monday 3News shared the Facebook video of Garza rooting for the Astros. "Come on, Astros!" Garza said in a video posted to Facebook. "Win this championship World Series, 2017!"

Garza's daughter, Linda, said despite the high cost of seeing Major League Baseball games, he would take all seven of his kids to see the Astros play at least once a year until they were in their teens.

The family created a GoFundMe page on Tuesday to help cross off a major item on Garza's list but that no longer is the case with the phone call from Martin.

Garza and his family say they couldn't be more grateful and now Garza does not know what son or daughter he plans to take to Friday's game.

© 2017 KIII-TV