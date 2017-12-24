AAA offers free rides for the holidays with Tow to Go

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock/_alexandar, Aleksandar Dmitrovic Photography)

From now thru Jan. 2, AAA is offering free rides in order to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

The Tow To Go program has been running since 1998. AAA will transport the driver and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

It is a free confidential ride that is available for AAA members and non-members.

AAA encourages drivers to plan ahead by arranging a designated driver, staying at the location of the celebration or figuring out another safe form of transportation.

However, the Tow to Go program is a safety net for those who did not plan ahead.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV