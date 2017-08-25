1 person hospitalized after rollover crash in Ada

Crews on scene of a crash in Ada on Friday morning. (Photo: Chris Fleszar, WZZM 13)

ADA, MICH. - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Ada on Friday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, three vehicles were involved a crash on Fulton Street in front of the Amway in Ada, just before 7:00 a.m.

One of the cars involved did rollover and the person inside was pinned. They were extricated by emergency crews.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation of the crash.

More details will be made available once information from police is released.

