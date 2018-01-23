Ada's 159-year-old Little Red Schoolhouse building is moved

(Photo: Seyferth PR)

ADA, MICH. - Ada's historic Little Red Schoolhouse was moved back to its original location on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The 159-year-old building was moved 300 yards away in the summer of 2017 to a temporary home, while the River Street area in Ada is going through development.

It took six hours to move the building back to its spot on River Street, which has been strengthened with a new basement and foundation.

It will take construction crews another 24-28 hours to finish making sure the schoolhouse is steady. Then a plan will be drawn up to restore the historical nature of the structure.

(Photo: Seyferth PR)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV