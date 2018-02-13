Boy Scouts invited to be part of Governor's honor guard

Boy Scout Troop 290 on Mackinac Island (Photo: Max Gradisher)

ADA, MICH. - Boy Scout Troop 290 will serve on the Governor's Honor Guard on Mackinac Island in the summer of 2018, and they want other that chance to other local scouts as well.

“We wanted to give other scouts in our community the opportunity to experience this special service project with our troop this summer," Scoutmaster Ron Gach said in a release.

"This experience truly is an honor, and to have it be on the Island in summer makes it that much more special and memorable.”

Each summer, a few Michigan scouts are chosen to be part of the honor guard. The opportunity includes a week of service projects, sight-seeing and exploring.

The trip will run from June 9 through 16. Scouts will take a bus to Mackinac City and then they'll be ferried to the island. The trip is expected to cost less than $200 per person, which includes travel, meals, and a place to stay.

Eligible scouts must have the recommendation of their Scoutmaster to participate. Between 50 and 60 scouts will be selected for the Honor Guard.

The Governor’s Honor Guard has been serving Mackinac Island since 1929. President Gerald Ford was a scout in the first-ever guard.

To apply for the trip, visit Troop 290 of Ada's website.

