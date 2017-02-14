Community to remember well-liked hockey referee

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A popular West Michigan hockey referee will be honored by his community on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

54-year-old David Rue passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11 after battling lung cancer for months. "Rooster," was diagnosed back in July of 2016.

His celebration of life ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Patterson Ice Center on Patterson Avenue near the corner of Burton Street, according to his obituary.

Recently, a benefit hockey tournament was held to benefit Rue and his family. Also, the Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation recently announced the renaming of their scholarship program to the Dave Rue Referee Scholarship Program.

The program will provide ten high school hockey players the opportunity to attend a referee class in order to referee younger player games.

Donations to Rue's GoFundMe Page can be made here. The family has raised nearly $7,000 of their $30,000 goal.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)