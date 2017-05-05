Couple 'ties the leash' at Shaggy Pines Dog Park

Cookie and Romeo at their wedding

ADA, MICH. - After a lifetime together one couple celebrated their special day on Friday. Cookie and Romeo "tied the leash" at Shaggy Pines Dog Park in Ada in a special ceremony.

Cookie and Romeo are a bonded pair who can't live without each other. the two senior dogs were brought to the Montcalm shelter when their owner went into a nursing home.

Hearts of Hope Rescue says adopting out senior dogs, especially more than one, isn't always easy. so they decided to have fun with it. Janelle McFarlane from Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue says, "It started out as a joke, and it got bigger and it was elaborated on, so we decided why don't we really do this and maybe it will get them a home."

Cookie walked down the aisle in her specially made wedding dress, while Romeo was dressed in a tuxedo. According to Hearts of Hope the couple is up for adoption, but they must go together, "Romeo cannot live without his Cookie."

If you're interested in adopting the newlyweds, go to Hearts of Hope website.

