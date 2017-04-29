Creating a container garden for your herbs

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - You don't need a large plot of land to start growing your own herbs and spices. In fact, all you need in a flower pot, good soil and a small space that gets plenty of light, like a deck, patio or window sill.

The folks at Everlasting Blooms in Grand Rapids share a few tips for creating the perfect container garden for your herbs.

You can learn more about Everlasting Blooms on their website. They are located at 1459 Spaulding Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

