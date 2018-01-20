Crews battle fire in Ada Township, home a total loss

A house on Honey Creek Ave. in Ada is destroyed by fire.

ADA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Fire crews called in mutual aid to help fight the flames at a house fire early Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight at a home on Honey Creek Avenue in Ada.

The flames consumed the home, leaving it a total loss according to firefighters on scene. Our crew saw fire tankers bring in water from other areas, more than a mile away.

No on was injured in the fire, bu there is no word yet on what caused it.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV