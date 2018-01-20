WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

Crews battle fire in Ada Township, home a total loss

House fire in Ada

Mackenzie Thaden, WZZM 9:03 AM. EST January 20, 2018

ADA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Fire crews called in mutual aid to help fight the flames at a house fire early Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight at a home on Honey Creek Avenue in Ada.

The flames consumed the home, leaving it a total loss according to firefighters on scene. Our crew saw fire tankers bring in water from other areas, more than a mile away. 

No on was injured in the fire, bu there is no word yet on what caused it. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories