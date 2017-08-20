Eighth Annual Cascade Metro Cruise Warm Up on August 24

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Car enthusiasts can get a jumpstart on Metro Cruise fun as Cascade Township hosts its Eighth Annual Cascade Metro Cruise Warm Up on Thursday, Aug. 24.

This free event will offer family-friendly entertainment, food trucks and live music from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Thornapple Centre at Cascade Road and 28th Street SE. More than 300 hot rods, low riders, muscle cars, classic and antique cars will be on display on the Thursday leading into the 28th Street Metro Cruise.

Children will enjoy a bounce house, face painting and balloon animals. Families can enjoy dinner or dessert from local food-truck favorites, such as Patty Matters, Daddy Pete’s BBQ, Moochie’s Ice Cream, Pizziolo and Silver Star Cafe.

Grand Rapids cover band Decades will perform, sharing pop and rock standards from the 1960s through today.

“Every year, this event gets better and better,” said Cascade Township Supervisor Rob Beahan. “We love being the inaugural event of the 28th Street Metro Cruise and bringing people to the community to see the cars and enjoy all that Cascade has to offer.”

Rockford-based nonprofit Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue will be on hand with adoptable dogs and information about its mission. The Drury Inn and Suites will donate one free night at any of their dog-friendly hotels to anyone who adopts a dog at the event.

The Cascade Metro Cruise Warm Up leads into the 28th Street Metro Cruise, West Michigan’s premiere auto cruise and car show on Friday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 26.

