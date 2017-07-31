Golf outing benefits Bethany Christian Services

Bethany Christian Service Golf Outing

ADA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Hundreds of golfers showed up to help Bethany Christian Services on Monday July 31, 2017. The organization held its annual golf outing at Egypt Valley Country Club.

This is the 32nd year for Bethany Christian Services golf outing, it is now one of the largest in Michigan. Money raised helps Bethany provide foster care, pregnancy support, family counseling, adoption services and a range of other services. Golfer Dave Gritter has taken part in the outing for more than 20 years. He says, "this organization stands for the beliefs I believe in. I love the adoption process."

