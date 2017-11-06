Hope graduate named new fire chief in Cascade Township

Adam Magers, Cascade Townships new Fire Chief

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Cascade Township has named a new leader of its fire department after seven months without a chief -- Adam Magers will take over the job on Nov. 27.

Magers is currently a battalion chief for the Battle Creek Fire Department,m a position he has held since 2015. He is also the technical sergeant and assistant chief of operations for the Michigan Air National Guard’s 110th attack wing. He has worked with the Air National Guard since 2002.

He was selected from a nationwide search that included more than 30 applicants. Township manager Ben Swayze says, “We are extremely excited to welcome Adam to the Township as he leads our department through a period of positive transformation, as he transitions into this new role, his ability to communicate effectively with all stakeholders and delegate responsibility with measurable accountability will be vital in fostering a positive culture and engraining himself in our community.”

Magers was born and raised in Battle Creek but he is already familiar with his new community. “My wife is from the Grand Rapids area and her family still lives there,” said Magers. “We visit quite a bit, so I was already familiar with Cascade and how nice it is."

Magers and his wife have three daughters and are looking forward to raising them in Cascade Township.

He received a bachelor's degree from Hope College and his associates degree in fire protection from the Community College of the Air Force. He also graduated from Eastern Michigan University's School of Fire Staff and Command Executive Leadership Program.

He is replacing Chief John Sigg who retired in April.

