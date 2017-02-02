WZZM
O'Brien's has served its last customer, officially closed

Staff , WZZM 4:02 PM. EST February 02, 2017

ADA, MICH. - O'Brien's Market and Deli in Ada has closed.

Located on M-21, west of Amway, the family-owned market and deli served its last customer earlier this week.

O'Brien's has been purchased by the owner of Vitale's restaurant who says that the current renovations of the village does not leave enough room for parking. Vitale's owner tells WZZM 13 that he's decided to move down the road.

The new restaurant is slated to open in July 2017. 

One Facebook user had this say about the closing of O'Brien's:

