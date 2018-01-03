Precincts, polling sites added after population grows by 2,000 in Cascade Township

A congressional candidate is suing Gov. Rick Snyder over an 11-month delay in holding a special general election to replace U.S. Rep. John Conyers. (Photo: Courtesy of the Freep)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Cascade Charter Township is making it easier for voters to cast their ballots in the next election.

Because the population grew by more than 2,000 people, two larger precincts were split into four smaller ones -- and five polling locations were added.

The clerk renumbered the 10 precincts in order of location to help prevent confusion.

“In previous elections, we know residents have had to drive past polling locations to get to the one they’ve been assigned,” said Township Clerk Sue Slater in a press release. “We intentionally reassigned voters so they can cast their ballots at the closest and most convenient polling location.

"Residents will drive a much shorter distance to make sure their voice is heard."

