African Children's Choir performs in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The African Children's Choir is visiting Grand Rapids and wowing crowds with their voices and their stories.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, the choir performed at City Life Church in Grand Rapids. They featured children's songs, spiritual and gospel selections. The choir takes donations to support their programs, which include education and relief programs.

Music for Life is the parent company of the choir and works in seven African countries to educate children and bring relief and development programs.

The choir has performed for well-known people in the past, such as presidents, the Queen of England and alongside musicians like Paul McCartney.

If you missed the concert, there will be another on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Westview Christian Reformed Church on Leonard Street at 6:00 p.m.

