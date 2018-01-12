Ahoy Matey! Snow pirate ship sculpted in West Michigan

Over the years, Garcia has entertained his neighbors with snow dinosaurs, crocodiles, a fluorescent tiger and a surfing rabbit.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Maybe you've seen in from your car passing by, either way the snow pirate ship near Planfield Township is a sight to see.

Sculpted by Stephen Garcia. He says he spent over 50 hours shoveling to make the ship and he needed about 30 hours. And with the warm weather earlier this week, he spent about 10 hours reconstructing it.

This isn't the first time Garcia has built a snow sculpture. You may remember back in 2014 Garcia sculpted a snow shark that got national attention.

