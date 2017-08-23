American Idol auditions: how to prepare

WZZM 13 is holding a contest for front of the line passes to audition for American Idol in Chicago. Enter here: ul.ink/8G96

You could join the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, and Adam Lamber by auditioning for American Idol. Before you head to McCormick Place in Chicago on September 11th, 2017, here is what you need to know.

Who can audition?

The American Idol eligibility requirements state that anyone auditioning should be 15-28 years old by June 11, 2017 (which means you must be born on or between June 12, 1988 and June 11, 2002). If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this season.

American Idol also states that those auditioning should not have an active management contract and they must be a US citizen. For a full list of the eligibility requirements, click here.

How to register for the auditions:

You could potentially win a front of the line pass for the Chicago auditions by entering the WZZM Idol contest.

Otherwise, you can register online prior to the day of auditions on AmericanIdol.com. If you registered online successfully, you can pick up your wristband and seat ticket (if applicable) on the day of the audition at the designated Check-in/Registration Line.

You can also register in person on the day of your auditions. In-person registration is anticipated to open no later than 9:00 am on September 11th. Arrive early to ensure you get a spot in line!

What to sing and what to bring:

Prepare 2-3 songs either a capella (without music) or with a musical instrument (e.g. a guitar). If you get a call back, you should prepare to sing more songs.

Required items to bring: valid form of ID (for example, a driver's license, state ID card, or a school ID card).

Recommended items to bring: a friend or family member to pass the time, bottled water, sunscreen, and a small bag.

Prohibited items include: backpacks, chairs, tents, and coolers.

For a full list on what is and isn’t allowed into the venue, click here.

Where to go:

ABC announced that the American Idol Audition Bus Tour will be making a stop at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL on Monday, September 11th.

If you want to skip to the front of the line, remember to enter our WZZM Idol contest

