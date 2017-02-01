Another suspect arraigned in slayings of 2 found in parking lot

CORUNNA, MICH - A third suspect has been charged in the shooting deaths of two men found dead in an SUV outside a mid-Michigan Wal-Mart store.



Erin Mongar of Grand Rapids was arraigned Wednesday on two counts each of felony murder and armed robbery and single counts of conspiracy to commit arm robbery and a firearms charge. A probable cause hearing is set for Feb. 8.



Police say the 34-year-old Mongar drove the getaway car in the slayings of 31-year-old Joseph Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Hammond of Flint. Their bodies were found Friday in Caledonia Township. Police say the slayings stemmed from a deal to sell marijuana that was arranged online via Craigslist.



All three suspects are being held without bond in the Shiawassee County Jail.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.