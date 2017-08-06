WZZM
Close

Apartment fire in Marne forces residents out

Staff , WZZM 6:38 AM. EDT August 07, 2017

MARNE, MICH. - We are following breaking news out of Ottawa County this morning after a fire in an apartment.

It started around 4:35 a.m. at the State Street Apartments between Amelia Court and Maple Avenue in Marne.

Dispatch says the people living there have been evacuated while firefighters work to put out the flames.

No word at this time how many people were evacuated or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories