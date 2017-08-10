20 Monroe Live to host ArtPrize Nine awards

20 Monroe Live (Photo: 20 Monroe Live)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - ArtPrize, the independently organized art competition recognized as the world’s largest annual public art event, today announced the that the Ninth Annual ArtPrize Awards Ceremony, powered by the DTE Energy Foundation, will take place at 20 Monroe Live.

Concurrently, ArtPrize revealed plans for “ArtPrize After Dark” presented by LIFEWTR immediately following the Ceremony—featuring the opportunity for public attendance. The ArtPrize Awards will reveal the winners of $500,000 in cash prizes on October 6, 2017.

ArtPrize Awards Ceremony presented by DTE Energy Foundation

The two-time Emmy Award-nominated ArtPrize Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Todd Herring, ArtPrize Director of Creative and Communications and long-time River City Improv comedian, will return as host of the ceremony alongside returning house band, ONEFREQ.

A multi-layered musical experience, ONEFREQ provides a sound that is globally-inspired but very much connected to the heart and soul of Detroit. Driven by passion and rooted in the universal connection that music offers, the band began sharing their sounds in November 2014.

Awards Ceremony viewers can expect surprise performances by local talent; juror reflections on their selected winners; artist acceptance speeches; appearances by Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, ArtPrize leadership and community leaders; and a look back at the ninth annual event, with a distinctly comedic flair. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and Founders Brewing Co.’s creations—including Green Zebra, the Official Beer of ArtPrize Nine—will be served until the program gets under way.

The move to 20 Monroe Live, a state-of-the-art venue in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, allows ArtPrize the opportunity to open seating at this 2017 grand finale to event members, volunteers, and participating artists and venue managers.

“The DTE Energy Foundation is proud to sponsor the culmination of this celebration—the ArtPrize Awards Ceremony. Grand Rapids takes its place on the international stage with this premier event, driving economic growth in the region and bringing the community together to celebrate the arts,” said Faye Nelson, vice president of DTE Energy, and board chair and president of the DTE Energy Foundation. “We're honored to be able to open the Awards Ceremony to those who have played an integral role in making the event a success—ensuring that they have the opportunity to honor the winners and join us in the celebration.”

ArtPrize visitors and fans will be invited to watch the Ceremony live on WOOD TV8 and on the big screen at Rosa Parks Circle—and then join in the festivities at “ArtPrize After Dark.”

“ArtPrize After Dark” presented by LIFEWTR

Immediately following the announcement of the $200,000 Public Vote and Juried Grand Prize winners, the floor at 20 Monroe Live will transform from a TV studio-style audience, clearing the floor for “ArtPrize After Dark,” presented by LIFEWTR, a premium bottled water that fuses creativity and design. Detroit-based band ONEFREQ will kick off the evening with a soulful set, followed immediately by headlining artist, Maségo.

Self-taught jazz vocalist, saxophonist, pianist and producer, Maségo draws inspiration for his unique sound from from top producers and nationally recognized hip-hop artists. Blending sharp trap and smooth jazz styles, he has created a completely new genre of music—“Trap House Jazz.”

Tickets for “ArtPrize After Dark” will go on sale to the public in early September for $9.99 each on Universe.com.

ArtPrize will return to Grand Rapids, Michigan from September 20 to October 8, 2017, featuring 1,346 artist entries hailing from 41 U.S. states and 47 countries, showing at 175 venues across the three-square mile event district.

