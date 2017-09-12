A preview in the GRAM, one of ArtPrize Nine's main venues

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - ArtPrize Nine is right around the corner, so on Tuesday, Sept. 12, one of the main venues gave a preview of what will be on display in the coming days.

The preview was for 16 exhibits that actually go on display starting Wednesday, Sept. 13. They include entires into each ArtPrize category: 2D, 3D, time-based and installation. Museum curators talked to us about how they selected the 16 exhibits.

"From that pool in the thousands, we've narrowed it down to 16, whose work we felt was excellent and reflected the diversity that we always like to bring to GRAM," said Ron Platt, chief curator at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

"We're excited that there are a number of younger artists in the show, and three from Grand Rapids, some people who never had their work in a museum before. And we're pleased with out it worked out this year."

The GRAM was named the top ArtPrize venue in both 2013 and 2014. It has hosted the Public Vote grand prize winners three times and the Juried grand prize winner once.

