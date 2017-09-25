ArtPrize 2017 could be the warmest on-record

The first half of ArtPrize will feature unseasonably warm temperatures.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The first 10 days of ArtPrize Nine will likely be the warmest on-record. A large dome of high pressure will send temperatures soaring with record heat possible through Monday.

Average highs to start the festival are in the low 70s. So last year's festival was pretty normal in terms of temperature.

The warmest ArtPrize thus far was back in 2013. Grand Rapids averaged more than 73 degrees during that 19 day stretch.

The coldest, wettest and cloudiest was back in 2009. More than half of the festival days included at least some rain. Over two inches of rain fell during the event. Temperatures were more than 10 degrees cooler than the warmest festival.

2015 was the driest festival but it wasn't the sunniest. Rain was recorded on only three days in 2015. 2010 is considered the sunniest so far.

