GRAND RAPIDS, MI - ArtPrize Nine officially kicks off at Noon on Wednesday. There are 179 venues, and more than 1,300 pieces on display this year.

Round 1 of voting starts at noon. Every entry at every venue is in the running for prizes.

You can vote by downloading the ArtPrize App, or going online to the ArtPrize website and register. You can vote as many times as you want.

ArtPrize is more than viewing creations. There are multiple hands-on experiences through the ArtPrize Labs Studio, at the HUB/HQ and Rosa Parks Circle. STEAM Village also provides unique learning experiences at the HUB.

The ArtPrize website also has an alphabetical list of venues, the number of pieces, their locations and their hours on one easy to read map.

The ArtPrize hubs are located throughout downtown Grand Rapids. There is also one at Frederik Meijer Gardens. You can plan your trip and have a special guide help you navigate for the ultimate experience. Check out the visitor page to plan the ultimate experience.

