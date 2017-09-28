ArtPrize 9: The Roots Brew House

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With more than 1300 entries and dozens of venues, it would be really difficult to see all of ArtPrize 9. That's why the WZZM team is checking some of them out for you. Similar to "DartPrize" that we've done in the past, this year we are putting all the Grand Rapids neighborhoods in a hat and drawing one, then finding an ArtPrize venue in that area.

On Wednesday we drew the West Side, so Thursday morning Meredith TerHaar was live from the Roots Brew Shop on 7th St. The venue has four ArtPrize pieces on display. We spoke with owner Mallory Root about why they love to participate as a venue and how she selected the artists and works. She explained that it's a conversation between venue-owners and artists. In each case the decision was mutual.

The entry titled "Inversion" might be the work getting the most buzz at the venue. Created by painter Jerry Rodriguez, the works look one way to the naked eye, then very different when viewed through an IPad or smart phone with the color settings inverted. He painted 9 portraits of people he feels lived life "inverted" to society, or counter-culturally, including Mother Teresa and Martin Luther King Jr.

