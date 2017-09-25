ArtPrize Breeds Insomniacs

Zak Slotman performs at ArtPrize.

From street performers to restless tourists, the streets of downtown Grand Rapids come alive at night in the midst of ArtPrize.

Music echoes off of buildings commingling to create a pleasant cacophony for tourists to walk through and artists to work through.

Zak Slotman of Byron Center is a concrete layer by day and a fire poi artist by night swinging flames to entertain pedestrians. Zak picks his spot carefully, "you meet some of the best people down at Rosa Parks."

But there's activity everywhere you look. One thing is certain, ArtPrize nightlife is a unique experience not to be missed!

