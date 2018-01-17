ArtPrize executive director resigns

Via: ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Executive Director of ArtPrize Christian Gaines has resigned.

In a news release, ArtPrize founder Rick Devos praised Gaines achievements during his time with the organization. Gaines joined Artprize in 2013. The reason for his resignation is not known at this time.

Artprize's Director of Business Development will serve as acting director while the national search is underway.

“I’m honored to have served ArtPrize, the City of Grand Rapids and the countless artists, venues, visitors, volunteers, sponsors and students who make our work so fulfilling,” said Christian Gaines. “We are all excited for the future of ArtPrize and eager to celebrate its 10th anniversary this fall.”

