ArtPrize Nine in the Heartside Neighborhood: Mayan Buzz Cafe

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The big night is Friday! The winners of $500,000 in ArtPrize money will be announced.

With more than 1300 entries and dozens of venues it would be very difficult to experience everything the competition features. That's why we're helping you.

Similar to what we've done with "DartPrize" in the past (where we threw a dart at a map to determine where we'd go live from) this year we drew a neighborhood out of a hat during a Facebook live.

Thursday it landed us in the Heartside district on Grandville Avenue, where the Mayan Buzz Cafe is an ArtPrize venue.

Thursday morning we spoke with Mayan Buzz owner Mary Rose as well as one of the eight artists whose work is on display at the coffee shop.

Artist Victor Fitzsimons explained how he created "Myopic Obsession," a series of 3 pen on paper designs created with super fine pens.

Fitzsimons graduated from East Kentwood High School and resides on the north east side of the city.

