ArtPrize Nine jury shortlst: 20 finalists

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The ArtPrize category award jurors revealed their shortlists of five artist entries in the 2D, 3D, Installation and Time-Based categories.

These twenty finalists will join the twenty public vote finalists, that will be announced on Oct. 1, and all will be in the running for $500,000 in prizes. There are two $200,000 grand prizes and $100,000 in category awards. There is also an Outstanding Venue award of $12,500.

Here are the shortlist picks based on category:

Two-Dimensional

The two-dimensional juried category award is presented by Western Michigan University.

Three-Dimensional

The three-dimensional juried category award is presented by Haworth.

“Recovery of Icarus” by Rolf Jacobsen at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (Grand Rapids, MI)

“Frontiers” by Benjamin Jones at the city water building by the richard app gallery (Belchertown, MA)

“Flint” by Ti-Rock Moore at Fountain Street Church (New Orleans, LA)

“Bloodline” by Holly Wilson at Monroe Community Church (Mustang, OK)

“Laborer” by Mike Wsol at Grand Rapids Public Museum (Lilburn, GA)

Installation

“Canceled Edition” by Pippin Frisbie Calder at Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) (New Orleans, LA)

“ENMESH” by Leroi DeRubertis at Grand Rapids Art Museum (Durham, NC)

“Two-way Protocols” by Zane Miller at The Fed Galleries @ KCAD, Kendall College of Art and Design (Columbus, OH)

“Society of 23's Locker Dressing Room” by Jeffrey Augustine Songco at the city water building by the richard app gallery (Grand Rapids, MI)

“Bushcraft... Radical Stimulus” by Jessica Wildman at Grand Rapids Art Museum (Highland Park, MI)

Time-Based

“Go-Rilla Means War” by Crystal Z Campbell at Rumsey Street (Oklahoma City, OK)

“Red Dirt Rug Monument” by Rena Detrixhe at Western Michigan University - Grand Rapids (Tulsa, OK)

“The Heartside Community Meal” by Seitu Jones at Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) (St. Paul, MN)

“Remission” by Paul Kaiser and John Charter at the city water building by the richard app gallery (West and North Hollywood, CA)

“Searching” by Le'Andra LeSeur at The Fed Galleries @ KCAD, Kendall College of Art and Design (Jersey City, NJ)

Outstanding Venue

The outstanding venue juried category award is presented by Wolverine Worldwide.

With the juried awards in ArtPrize, two artists will split the $500,000 prize equally--one from the public vote and one from the jury of art experts.

This year, the second round of voting will narrow the pool down to 40 finalists that are chosen by the public and the jury. In that round, voters and the jury will be able to consider all 40 of the finalists regardless of how they were chosen.

