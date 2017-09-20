ArtPrize Nine kick off, what you need to know

ArtPrize Nine logo

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - ArtPrize Nine has more than 1300 entries with close to 180 venues and as it is every year -- you are in charge. Beginning at noon Wednesday, the voting is open for ArtPrize Nine, so if you haven't already, download the app, enter in some information and you're all set.

"We've made a change to the voting structure too, so normally the public in round two when we have finalists can only vote on the public vote finalists. This year we're going to hear what the public think about the category jurors finalists selection so there's 40 finalists in that second round, so there's more art to see in that second round," ArtPrize Director of Creative & Communications Todd Herring said.

The opening ceremony for ArtPrize Nine is Wednesday at 7 p.m., at Rosa Parks Circle. The Grand Valley State Marching Band will perform and they will be joined by Mayor Bliss who will offer a few statements. ArtPrize Nine continues until October 8.

If you're new to ArtPrize, or have been to it before, there are things to know that might help you enjoy it more. We spoke to the ArtPrize exhibitions director Kevin Buist on opening day to see what's new this year.

Round 1 of voting started at noon. Every entry at every venue is in the running for prizes.

You can vote by downloading the ArtPrize App, or going online to the ArtPrize website and register. You can vote as many times as you want.

ArtPrize is more than viewing creations. There are multiple hands-on experiences through the ArtPrize Labs Studio, at the HUB/HQ and Rosa Parks Circle. STEAM Village also provides unique learning experiences at the HUB.

The ArtPrize website also has an alphabetical list of venues, the number of pieces, their locations and their hours on one easy to read map.

The ArtPrize hubs are located throughout downtown Grand Rapids. There is also one at Frederik Meijer Gardens. You can plan your trip and have a special guide help you navigate for the ultimate experience. Check out the visitor page to plan the ultimate experience.

