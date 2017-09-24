ArtPrize Nine 'Off the Beaten Path:' Crossroads Bible Church

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - While many ArtPrize Nine entries are in high traffic areas of Grand Rapids, there are hundreds that are off the beaten path. Crossroads Bible Church on Scribner Avenue is hosting six works during the 19-day festival.

WZZM 13 spoke with Crossroads ArtPrize coordinator Andrew Norden about how being an ArtPrize venue aligns with the church's mission.

"Crossroads, when it was created, was intentionally created for the city in the city," Norden said. "So it's a perfect opportunity to interact with the city, to be a vital part of the city, to welcome neighbors in, to be a good neighbor."

"We are a church -- one of the very essence of God is that He is a creator and part of that creative spirit is within each of us. We like to celebrate his creative spirit, our creative spirits," Norden went on to say. "We love to show it off through different artists' vision and work -- and we love to introduce the subject matter to other folks. We love to foster those conversations.

Works on display at Crossroads include "Through the Looking Glass" by Harmonia Rosales and Aldis Hodge, as well as the "Peaceful Pyramid Scheme" by Holland-based artist Joel Schoon-Tanis.

