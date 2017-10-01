ArtPrize Nine: Top 20 Public Vote Finalists

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - On Sunday, Oct. 1, ArtPrize revealed the Top 20 Public Vote Finalists at Rosa Parks Circle downtown Grand Rapids.

The 20 artists selected will now move on to the second round of voting, alongside the Category Jurors' twenty picks, announced last week. All 40 artist entries will continue on in the competition with a change of winning $500,000 in prizes -- including two $200,000 Grand Prizes and a $100,000 in Category Awards.

Hundreds of art-loving visitors gathered at Rosa Parks Circle Sunday afternoon as Kristian Grant, ArtPrize Donor Development Manager, and Kevin Buist, ArtPrize Exhibitions Director, made the announcements.

The first round of voting closed Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m., with 35,318 visitors casting 327,814 votes for their favorite art. Visitors elevated five artist entries from each category -- 2-D, 3-D, Installation, and Time-Based.

The second round of voting for the Final 20 will run until Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit www.artprize.org.

In no particular order, the ArtPrize Nine Public Vote Final 20 are as follows:

Two-Dimensional

Crowns of Courage by Amanda Gilbert, David Burgess and Steven Stone at DeVos Place Convention Center

Team Spirit by Anni Crouter at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

Life, Death and Transformation by Frits Hoendervanger at The B.O.B.

9/11 by Mher Khachatryan at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

A. Lincoln by Richard Schlatter at Amway Grand Plaza

Three-Dimensional

The Salvere Hitch by Jeff Best at Amway Grand Plaza

Fenced In by Cassandra Burgess at The B.O.B.

Whimsical Harmony by Bruce Gorsline at JW Marriott Grand Rapids

Early January on the Pearl Street Bridge by Melodee Jackson at DeVos Place Convention Center

Lux Maximus Fused Glass, Copper, Bronze and Metal by Daniel Oropeza at Grand Rapids Public Museum

Installation

SOS (Safety Orange Swimmers) by A+J Art+Design at Grand River

ENMESH by Leroi DeRubertis at Grand Rapids Art Museum

Decadence: Sugar Mural by Shelley Miller at Grand Rapids Public Museum

Oil+Water by Ryan Spencer Reed and Richard App at Grand River

AUTISM A Visual Journey by Ann Vincenti-Michelman at the city water building by the richard app gallery

Time-Based

Red Dirt Rug Monument by Rena Detrixhe at Western Michigan University - Grand Rapids

broke(n)hunger by Kyd Kane at Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA)

Object-Orientalis by Eva Rocha at The Fed Galleries at KCAD, Kendall College of Art and Design

Monsters Go by Aaron Zenz at Grand Rapids Children's Museum

Midtown Flutter by Yuge Zhou at Grand Rapids Art Museum

