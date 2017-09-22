ArtPrize OnScreen to show 22 films in competition

ArtPrize Nine logo

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - 22 films are entered into the ArtPrize 9 competition. They will be shown at by the Waterfront Film Festival organization throughout the competition.

There are five documentary features, seven narrative features, and ten short films. They will be shown at 61 Sheldon Blvd. SE in Grand Rapids. You can find out more about about the event by visiting their Facebook page.

You can learn more about ArtPrize, its history, and how you can check it out by visiting their website.

