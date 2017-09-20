ArtPrize opening ceremony

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Woman shot, not serious, on Grand Rapids South sideSep 20, 2017, 11:13 p.m.
-
Rockford MSP Trooper set to be married on October 7,…Sep 20, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
-
State court won't hear appeal by Dalton's attorneySep 20, 2017, 5:13 p.m.