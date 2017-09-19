ArtPrize piece represents the refugee crisis

(Photo: SOSswimmers)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There is an ArtPrize installation piece in the Grand River that represents the refugee crisis.

The piece is called SOS, or Safety Orange Swimmers, and it makes a connection between the Grand River and all the rivers and seas that people have crossed in search of safety and shelter.

There are 22 figures in the water that are painted bright orange, a color that is used for life vests. Each one is meant to represent more than one million people who are a part of the UNHCR's estimated 22.5 million refugees in the world today.

The piece is a collaboration between Boston-based artists Ann Hirsch and Jeremy Angier.

(Photo: SOSswimmers)

