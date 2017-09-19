ArtPrize pieces on display at the Gerald R. Ford Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Gerald R. Ford Museum is a well-known ArtPrize venue. This year, they have 30 pieces on display in the museum.

We sat down with Kristin Mooney, the public affairs specialist at the museum, to talk about some of the new artists whose work is there.

Included in this year's collection is a mural dedicated to 9/11, portraits of local solider who passed away and more.

Admission to the museum is free during ArtPrize.

