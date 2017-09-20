ArtPrize: Please Touch This Art! Land Chimes for visitors to play

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - One of the biggest Art-Prize entries spans the whole front of the river in An-Nab-Awen Park, right in front of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential museum. It is called "Land Chimes" and it uses topography and different sized chimes to make music. There are about 90 chimes and the public is encouraged to touch this art.

There are buckets containing ash sticks that the public can pick up, run around and hit the chimes and listen to the different tones and sounds.

This is the first time Chicago artists, Jaime Topper and Josh Lantzy have been to Art-Prize and they it is the best spot to have this installation.

Jaime says, "It's basically a sonic map of this terrain here. It's a field of vertical chimes that the public is invited to play and hear the changes in the topography."

Josh adds, "It's an invitation to come experience the land and it's topography in a different way. We're inviting people to come and listen closely to the land."

The artists got the idea when they were thinking about a way to create a piece that was more than just an object in a landscape that was an immersive environment. They want people to interact with it and really engage the land in a way you typically aren't used to.

Jaime says, "I think it's a really beautiful way to translate through your senses so you feel topography by walking across the field you can feel that you're going higher or lower. It's an amazing opportunity!"

Josh has a message for everyone, "Pleas touch the art! Yes please we want as many people as possible to be joyful, come play, have fun."

The sound doesn't end when the sun goes down because each one of the chimes has an led solar powered light so you can make melody in the daytime and in the dark.

