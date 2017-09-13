ArtPrize preview week underway

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We are now just one week away from the start of ArtPrize Nine, and so preview week has begun in Grand Rapids.

A handful of venues are already showing off their ArtPrize exhibits. They include the Ford Presidential Museum and the GRAM.

Though you can take a look at some of the exhibit, you can't vote on them until ArtPrize officially begins at noon on September 20.

"Preview week is an opportunity to beat the crowds and kind of see the way exhibits come together. And the artists installing at the exhibitions are together, said Kate Moore, the exhibitions manager.

Preview week' includes the opening of the ArtPrize Hub. Visitors can explore features like the STEAM village, which includes 3D printing, virtual reality, robots and other technology.

You can also create your own works of art at the ArtPrize Labs studio. The Hub is on Sheldon boulevard and it is open daily through October 8.

The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 to 6 on Sunday.

