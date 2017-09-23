GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There are all kinds of ways to experience ArtPrize 9. One of the more unique ways might be jumping aboard a vintage trolley with a beer in hand.

The guys from the Grand Rapids Beer Trolley are teaming up with the Craft Beer Cellar to host 2-hour tours of ArtPrize throughout the 19-day event.

WZZM's Meredith TerHaar got a taste of what the tour entails by speaking with Brian Beaucher of CBC and jumping aboard the trolley with owner Austin Dingledine.

Tickets are $40 online. The trolley seats 22 people so as you can imagine, tickets are limited. Click here to book.

