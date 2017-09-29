Catching up with the ArtPrize Labs Mobile Workshop

The ArtPrize Labs Mobile Workshop can be found in different locations around Grand Rapids during the competition. Kids and adults are encouraged to make simple art at the station. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - ArtPrize Nine not only hosts over 1,300 pieces of art, the event also focuses on art education. That's where the ArtPrize Labs Mobile Workshop comes in.

Eliza Fernand rides her bicycle around Grand Rapids' hotspots, bringing easy-to-make art along for the ride. Instead of pulling her supplies behind, her pop-up art studio is contained within a box that sits atop her bike.

Eliza rides her rickshaw bicycle around Grand Rapids. All the supplies for her mobile workshop sit inside the box atop her bike. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

We caught up with Eliza at Monument Park. The art of the day: slot shape sculptures.

"It's a construction project so you can fit the shapes together without any glue or adhesives," said Fernand. "Basically it turns two-dimensional planes into three-dimensional constructions."

Eliza Fernand and Laura Hartman collaborated on a slot shape sculpture. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

Kids and adults are encouraged to create art and can take it with them when finished. The project changes each week of ArtPrize.

Here's where and when you can find Eliza and her pop-up workshop:

Rosa Parks Circle

October 3 from 3-7 p.m.

October 7 from 12-7 p.m.

Ah-Nab-Awen Park

October 2 from 3-7 p.m.

October 6 from 3-7 p.m.

ArtPrize HUB/HQ

October 5 from 3-7 p.m.

Monument Park

October 4 from 3-7 p.m.

912 Grandville

October 1 from 12-6 p.m.

October 8 from 12-6 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Laura Hartman is a meteorologist at WZZM 13. You can contact her by email at lhartman@wzzm13.com, or follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV