A portion of the ArtPrize Nine poster design, presented in partnership with the Conduit Studio. (Photo: Courtesy of ArtPrize / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The winners of the largest annual public art event were announced Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Out of the 1,346 artist entries - 'A. Lincoln' a 'penny' portrait of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, by Richard Schlatter, won the public vote of $200,000.

“The public has chosen work that is large scale, iconic and familiar, and one that reflects qualities that are widely admired — patience, skill and considerable labor. ” said Christian Gaines, ArtPrize Executive Director.

The jury chose 'The Heartside Community Meal' by Seitu Jones, which united more than 250 local community members around a long table at Heartside Park for a healthy, locally-grown meal. Jones will also take home a $200,000 prize.

“Seitu’s work speaks to some of the key issues in America now,” said jury member, Gaëtane Verna. “ Access to food, access to community, and people being able to create a space of conversation, exchange and synergy for everyone. He speaks to what is important in the context of the ‘now’ in his practice, not just the ability to paint or draw.”

Category Award Winners

Two- Dimensional

- Public Vote: 'A. Lincoln' @ Amway Grand Plaza, by Richard Schlatter from Battle Creek, MI

- Juried: ‘Sofía Draws Every Day: Years 2, 3, and 4’ @ Cultura Collective at Rumsey Street, by Sofía Ramírez Hernández from Grand Rapids, MI

Three- Dimensional

- Public Vote: ‘Lux Maximus Fused Glass, Copper, Bronze and Metal’ @ Grand Rapids Art Museum, by Daniel Oropeza from Costa Mesa, CA

- Juried: ‘Flint’ @ Fountain Street Church, by Ti-Rock Moore from New Orleans, LA

Time-Based

- Public Vote + Juried: ‘Red Dirt Rug Monument’ @ Western Michigan University - Grand Rapids, by Rena Detrixhe from Tulsa, OK

Installation

- Public Vote: ‘Oil+Water’ in the Grand River, by Ryan Spencer Reed from Ludington, MI and Richard App from Grand Rapids, MI

- Juried: ‘Society of 23's Locker Dressing Room’ @ the city water building by the richard app gallery, by Jeffrey Augustine Songco from Grand Rapids, MI.

Outstanding Venue Juried Award

The Fed Galleries @ KCAD, Kendall College of Art and Design.

All the ArtPrize Nine venues will remain open through Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, so there is still time to check out some of the winners.

Independently Organized Award Winners

An additional $30,000 in prizes were also awarded to winners of categories created by ArtPrize partner organizations.



Best Short Film: ‘RED SKIES’ by Bret Miller, determined by public vote.



Best Feature Film: ‘THE VIETNAM WAR’ by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, determined by public vote.



WYCE ArtPrize Song of the Year: ‘Do It 4 the Love’ by The Great Ones, determined by public vote.



Youth Collaboration Award: ‘You Be You’ at DeVos Place Convention Center, by Hudsonville Public Schools, determined by public vote.



Contemporary Black Art Award: ‘Searching’ at The Fed Galleries @ KCAD, Kendall College of Art and Design, by Le'Andra LeSeur from Jersey City, NJ, determined by independent jury.



Artista Latino Award: ‘Lux Maximus Fused Glass, Copper, Bronze and Metal’ at Grand Rapids Public Museum, by Daniel Oropeza from Costa Mesa, CA, determined by public vote.



Asian Artist Award: ‘Grandfather’s Friend, and Arrival Times’ at Amway Grand Plaza, by Warren King from New York, NY, determined by public vote.



Asian Artist Award: ‘Owl’ at Grand Rapids Police Department, by YanFang Inlow from Alameda, CA, determined by public vote.



Fountain Street Church and American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan Social Justice Award: ‘Flint’ at Fountain Street Church, by Ti-Rock Moore from New Orleans, LA, determined by independent jury.



Fountain Street Church and American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan Social Justice Award: ‘State of Exception’ at Fountain Street Church, by Patrick Foran from Buffalo, NY, determined by independent jury.



Veteran’s Public Vote Award: ‘Crowns of Courage’ at DeVos Place Convention Center, by Steven Stone, Amanda Gilbert and Dave Burgess from Grand Rapids, MI.



Veteran’s Juried Award: ‘YD 1342 8648’ at 20 Monroe Live, by Matias Garcia Jr. from Fulton, NY.

For a complete list of 2017 finalists, click here.

