City Water Building collection, 'Oil + Water,' sheds light on gun, water issues

Oil + Water by artist Ryan Spencer Reed. ArtPrize 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There are so many works of art to see at ArtPrize Nine, which is why the Weekend Morning Show is spotlighting a few of them that are shedding light on issues such as gun control and clean water.

Richard App is the curator at the City Water Building, which features a number of pieces, including those that focus on gun awareness. This year's theme is "More Than Meets The Eye."

App says he specifically chose works by artists who wanted to share something of themselves or something that they wanted to share.

App and artist Ryan Spencer Reed are also a part of a piece called "Oil + Water", which is a photograph taken by Reed at last year’s Dakota Access Pipeline protest in North Dakota. It is a large, lyrical monochromatic image tarnished to create the illusion of an oil-slick on the surface of the Grand River.

By creating the illusion of oil in water in the state’s longest river, it is the collective hope of the artists to convey the importance of clean water.

You can learn more about ArtPrize Nine and the works of art on display at www.artprize.org.

